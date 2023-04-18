The International Trade Centre and the Department of State Office of Global Partnerships have signed an agreement that supports climate-smart small businesses in developing countries. These small businesses are tasked with producing climate-smart solutions, as well as an online tool that connects global companies with green suppliers.

Small businesses make up approximately 90% of companies worldwide. Additionally, entrepreneurs account for the bulk of emissions alongside the supply chain of big corporations that produce goods, such as food, electronics, and apparel.

The Launch of Connecting Climate Entrepreneurs

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, the ITC Executive Director, and Dorothy McAuliffe, the Department of State Special Representative for Global Partnerships, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advancing the Connecting Climate Entrepreneurs (CCE). CCE launched on November 3, 2021, and it addresses the climate crisis by nurturing entrepreneurship aimed at climate solutions in developing countries.

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: “If we are serious about tackling climate change, we must engage the silent majority: small businesses. This is Africa’s COP and nearly 70% of African small firms we surveyed say climate change is a significant business concern. We need to give them the tools to act. Our partnership with the Department of State is a concrete step to supporting small businesses working to reduce their environmental footprint. Thanks to the United States for partnering with us to make a difference for those who need it most.”

Department of State Special Representative for Global Partnerships Dorothy McAuliffe said: “I am proud to initiate this partnership between the Department of State and International Trade Centre to address our common goal of combating the climate crisis and facilitating economic empowerment in developing countries by nurturing entrepreneurship aimed at climate solutions. It is fitting that we sign our memorandum of understanding here at COP27, where the world is coming together to promote partnerships and support for climate-smart entrepreneurs and businesses.”

The Climate-Smart Network

ITC is focused on helping small businesses in developing countries transition to low-carbon emissions. Similarly, the Department of State supports climate-smart businesses accessing international markets as well as being vocal with policymakers.

The partnership between ITC and the US Department of State also covers the Climate Smart Network, an online platform that connects corporations to green suppliers in developing countries. The platform enables small businesses to: showcase their commitment to a low-carbon transition, the measures they have taken, and their compliance with third-party standards.

Additionally, the Climate Smart Network extends the initial partnership between the ITC and the U.S. Department of State by providing entrepreneurs with market access tools.

International Trade Centre: The International Trade Centre is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. ITC assists micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries to become more competitive in global markets – thus contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, visit www.intracen.org.

Department of State Office of Global Partnerships: The Department of State Office of Global Partnerships harnesses the technology, markets, and resources of the private sector to enable the Department of State to advance United States foreign policy goals and objectives.

