Lay’s Unveils Innovative Soccer Field Made from Recycled Chip Bags

Lay’s®, the popular potato chip brand, has taken a step towards sustainable practices by unveiling the first Lay’s Replay soccer field in the United States, made entirely from repurposed chip bag packaging.

Research conducted by the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge indicated the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the Hispanic community, affecting their health and finances. Lay’s® and its global partners UEFA Foundation for Children and Common Goal chose the Cesar Chavez Campesino Park in Santa Ana for their soccer field project, taking into account its strong Hispanic roots. The objective behind this initiative is to offer reasonably priced opportunities for soccer training and education.

Giving Back: The Lay’s Replay Program

Through the program, Lay’s® collected used chip bags and repurposed them into a soccer field demonstrating the importance of supporting circular initiatives. Helping to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and lessen the environmental impact of the packaging industry.

Apart from being a symbol of sustainability, the field provides opportunities for local children to play and enjoy soccer. The field is built to withstand harsh weather conditions and heavy use, ensuring that it can be used for many years to come.

The April 19 opening of the field was celebrated with a community event that included soccer clinics, games, free potato chip samples, and professional athletes.

“As a UEFA ambassador, I am proud to be a voice for Lay’s RePlay,” said Hamm, FIFA World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. “Having access to community gathering spaces and safe playing fields must be a top priority for young people across the world. Soccer continues to see incredible growth, and with the Hispanic community being the fastest growing segment of our population – and arguably the most passionate about the game – beginning the Lay’s RePlay US expansion in a key area like Santa Ana is a powerful moment.”

This project is part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, which involves reducing waste, increasing the use of renewable energy, and minimizing the company’s carbon footprint. Lay’s® also aims to use more recycled materials in its packaging and has set a target of using 100% renewable electricity at all its manufacturing sites by 2030.