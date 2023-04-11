Mastercard has accelerated efforts to pursue environmental sustainability efforts. They announced their decision to remove first-use PVC plastics from payment cards by 2028. This decision is part of the company’s sustainability commitments, which support consumers who are aiming to reduce their environmental impact.

Moving forward, all newly-produced Mastercard plastic payment cards will be made from sustainable materials starting on January 1, 2028. Additionally, these materials range from bio-sourced plastics such as rPVC and rPET, to name a few. Mastercard intends to support its card-issuing partners in transitioning away from virgin PVC and other non-sustainable materials.

Moving Towards Greener Payments

In 2018, Mastercard began its Sustainable Card Program. The program offsets carbon emissions and raises awareness of environmental impacts. In partnership with Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Mastercard launched its Greener Payments Partnership.

Mastercard conducted a study in 2021, which determined that 85% of consumers were willing to actually reduce environmental impacts. Now, Mastercard is aiming to ensure consumers have a sustainable option.

Achieving Environmental Sustainability

As of 2023, over 330 card issuers across 80 countries work to transition to recycled or other sustainable materials. Mastercard’s announcement to remove first-use PVC plastic is one step towards environmental sustainability and extends the initiative created in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mastercard is also working towards eventually eliminating a physical card altogether.

According to The Nilson Report, nearly six billion plastic credit cards are produced each year. Mastercard seeks to improve upon these numbers by using alternative and sustainable materials.

The President of Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard, Ajay Bhalla said, “At Mastercard, we are leading and shaping our industry’s collective pursuit of a more sustainable, more environmentally conscious future. As our customers respond to increased consumer desire to make more eco-friendly choices, we are making a firm commitment to reducing our environmental footprint – for the benefit of people, planet, and inclusive growth.”

You can read more about Mastercard's sustainability efforts here.