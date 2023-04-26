MG Motor India announced a collaborative project with India’s gamer MortaL (Naman Mathur) for its upcoming Smart Comet EV. The affordable, compact electric vehicle was released on April 19. MG Motor, in partnership with a gamer popularly known as MortaL, designed the EV with a more youthful appearance. The collaboration between MG Motor and MortaL offers a redefinition of design and technology integration.

The partnership aims to attract ‘gaming community, tech-savvy groups, travel junkies, gadget geeks.’ MortaL, who became famous for playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, is one of India’s leading gamers. His vehicle design was inspired by the gaming controller and chair.

“I know how much the gaming community values unique and stylish products, and I have no doubt that Comet will deliver just that. It’s amazing to see a brand like MG recognizing the significance of gaming and making an effort to cater to this growing demographic. I can’t wait to see what they have in store, and this really is a close-to-heart collaboration,” said Naman Mathur, aka MortaL.

Comet EV’s Innovative, Compact Transportation Design

Even with the innovative, sleek gamer-inspired design, MG Motor’s Smart Comet EV will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market in India. Garurav Gupta, the Chief Commercial Officer of MG Motor India, shared some of the research obtained by the company. The research indicated that 64% of buyers will not drive their vehicles if parking is limited. According to Gupta, the compact design of the Comet EV is the way forward for mobility in India.

“As an auto tech brand, we have always introduced industry-leading technology across our product portfolio. Through this partnership with MortaL, we are working on something truly incredible which is sure to bring alive the fun and tech proposition of our upcoming Smart EV Comet. We believe this collaboration will resonate with both the gaming and automotive communities,” said Gupta.