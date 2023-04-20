Mondelez International Invites Start-ups to Apply to CoLab Tech

Mondelez International is a multinational food and beverage company based in the United States. It was formerly part of Kraft Foods and became a separate company in 2012. The company produces a wide range of products, including snacks, confectionery, and beverages.

Some of its well-known brands include Cadbury, Oreo, Milka, Toblerone, Trident, and Halls. Mondelez International operates in over 160 countries and employs more than 80,000 people worldwide. Its headquarters are located in Deerfield, Illinois.

Earlier this week, Mondelez International, opened applications for its accelerator program, CoLab Tech. This program is aimed at supporting start-up companies that focus on addressing key challenges in the areas of food technology and sustainability. Moreover, CoLab Tech follows the principles of the successful SnackFutures CoLab program. Specifically, SnackFutures was launched in 2021 to provide resources, networking opportunities, and information to snacking entrepreneurs and emerging brands to help them grow their businesses.

CoLab Tech

CoLab Tech seeks to find and collaborate with emerging food technology start-ups offering disruptive solutions and the potential to scale through the company’s core chocolate, biscuit, and baked snacks businesses in three critical areas:

Sustainability: Technologies that support regenerative agriculture, low-carbon dairy ingredients, and renewable/more efficient energy sources

Technologies that support regenerative agriculture, low-carbon dairy ingredients, and renewable/more efficient energy sources Innovative Ingredients: Technologies that can deliver cleaner labels, lower carbon footprints, improve sensory

experiences, and improved nutrition profiles

Technologies that can deliver cleaner labels, lower carbon footprints, improve sensory experiences, and improved nutrition profiles Process: Technologies that can increase manufacturing flexibility, enhance automation, and allow us to explore more modern, advanced heating and cooling options

About the Program

Beginning in fall 2023, the 12-week program includes in-person workshops, hands-on experiences, and virtual curriculum sessions, along with 1:1 mentorship. Including, access to Mondelez International experts and the company’s partners across the globe.

The CoLab Tech program has certain eligibility criteria for start-ups that are interested in participating. Specifically, the program is open exclusively to start-ups that are based in the United States or Europe and have a minimum of five employees and a minimum viable product in their development process. Additionally, start-ups with diverse and minority board members will receive preference in the selection process.