Motus Power & Turntide Help Macerich Cut Energy Consumption by 56% in Pilot Program

Macerich Company, a leading operator and developer of retail and mixed-use properties, is partnering with Motus Power and Turntide Technologies to help reduce energy consumption and decarbonize its 23 mall locations across the US. The partnership is aimed at achieving Macerich’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

Motus Power, a company that specializes in energy-saving solutions for HVAC efficiency projects, is introducing Turntide’s Smart Motor System as a retrofit solution for HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The pilot program at Macerich’s Los Cerritos Center has demonstrated impressive results, achieving a 56% reduction in energy consumption compared to the existing AC induction motors in its rooftop HVAC units. Reducing GHG Emissions with Efficient HVAC Systems

Turntide’s motors are currently being used in 18 shopping center locations across the US, with more than 20 expected to be added throughout the year. Across all sites, the projected energy savings are expected to be more than 1.5 million kWh, equating to a carbon reduction of over 1,000 metric tons of CO2.

The retrofitting of HVAC systems is essential in helping the world reduce GHG emissions. Buildings consume nearly 40% of the world’s energy and account for a similar percentage of global CO2 emissions. In fact, HVAC equipment consumes 35% of the energy used in buildings, and 30% of that is wasted by inefficient equipment and controls.

However, Turntide’s Smart Motor System integrates a reinvented switched reluctance motor with software-driven intelligence and connectivity to deliver unprecedented efficiency and reliability. This innovative system not only reduces energy waste but also makes sustainability a no-brainer, economically and environmentally.

Intelligent Motor Systems

The use of intelligent motor systems can minimize energy use and maintenance costs, while also spreading savings to broader areas of spending like HVAC and building operations.

As John Huddock, the co-founder of Motus Power said, “We are constantly looking for technologies that offer greater energy savings, and optimizing HVAC efficiency is a high-impact energy conservation measure that delivers immediate and long-term savings.”

According to Kevin Blakeborough, the vice president of channel strategy at Turntide, “Right now, there is no path to 100% renewable energy sources without drastically reducing the amount of energy we use, and modernizing the world’s motors is essential in the fight against climate change.”