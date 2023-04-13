Seven Northeastern States Submit Proposal to Become National Clean Hydrogen Hub



New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announce the submission of a consortium proposal to compete for $1.25 billion. If granted, the proposal will secure the Northeast Region as a federal clean hydrogen hub network.

The consortium’s proposal to the US Department of Energy (DOE) is for a share of the $8 billion in federal hydrogen hub funding available, as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. With the addition of the federal portion, the proposal represents a $3.62 billion investment and includes a number of clean hydrogen projects.

Established in 2022, New York State is the founding partner of the Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As a leader on climate action and founding partner of the Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, New York State is leading the way in establishing a connected and sustainable hydrogen industry that will bring jobs and economic development to the region.”

Initially, the project included four states and approximately 40 organizations. Since the start, it has grown to include seven states and over 100 collaborative partners.

The NE Hub’s Proposal

The Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s announcement supports each state’s climate and energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy. Specifically, projects include advancing clean electrolytic hydrogen production and consumption for hard to decarbonize sectors, such as transportation, among others.

The following principles are included in the clean hydrogen hub proposal:

Prioritization of clean electrolytic hydrogen production or hydrogen made without creating greenhouse gas emissions using clean electricity and water.

Utilization of clean hydrogen as a complement to electrification efforts by focusing on hard-to-electrify sectors of the economy.

The list of projects and locations will not be made public until the DOreviews applications. Award recipients will be announced in fall 2023.

For additional information, visit the DOE’s $8 billion funding plans here.