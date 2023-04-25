Oracle’s Commitment to a Sustainable World

Oracle is a multinational technology corporation that specializes in developing and marketing enterprise software and computer hardware systems. The company provides a wide range of software and hardware products and services, including databases, applications, cloud infrastructure, and engineered systems.

Known for its flagship products, such as the Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud, and Java, which are widely used in various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. With a global presence, Oracle is considered one of the largest software companies in the world. Consistently ranking among the top technology companies in terms of revenue and market capitalization.

Sustainable Solutions and Ambitious Goals

Oracle has invested in sustainable solutions and technologies to help reduce carbon emissions, protect natural resources, and promote environmental sustainability. The company has also set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, and 100% renewable energy by 2025.

To accomplish these objectives, Oracle has made substantial investments in solar and wind energy and is actively engaged in enhancing energy efficiency across its data centers and facilities. Furthermore, the company has initiated various programs aimed at promoting energy conservation and waste reduction, such as incorporating sustainable materials in its products and packaging. By 2025, Oracle expects 100% of its key suppliers to have an environmental program in place.

In addition to its environmental efforts, Oracle is committed to promoting social responsibility and equity. The company has established partnerships with organizations focused on sustainability and environmental protection, and is working to create more sustainable supply chains and operations.

In 2022, the company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a leader in sustainability by the CDP.

Current Projects & Initiatives

Investment in the National Geographic Pristine Seas, which combines exploration, research, and media to inspire leaders to protect the oceans’ vital places. Pristine Seas has helped create 26 marine protected areas covering more than 6.6 million square kilometers.

Oracle has been working with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund for over three decades to protect endangered gorillas. Oracle Cloud hosts one of the world’s largest data collections on any wild gorilla population, which is free for researchers The Animal Observer app developed by the Fossey Fund with Oracle’s support is available for free to collect animal health and behavioral data

Oracle Volunteers partner with Ocean Conservancy for their Focus on Environment initiative each year. Ocean Conservancy works on creating evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife that depends on it Thousands of Oracle Volunteers have participated in over 60 projects since 2021.



Oracle’s Recently Released E-Book

“Building a New Era in the Push for Public Infrastructure Sustainability Initiatives” dives into how public infrastructure projects are evolving in an era where sustainability initiatives must be integrated into the development process from the outset. Outlining technology’s role in promoting sustainability and how Oracle’s solutions aid organizations in improving sustainability practices, including waste reduction and enhanced energy efficiency in public infrastructure construction and operation.