Origin Materials and SCGP announced a strategic partnership in innovation and sustainability. Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon-negative materials company with a mission to transition to sustainable materials. Located in Thailand, SCG Packaging (SCGP) is a leading packaging solutions provider. Origin Materials and SCGP intend to develop sustainable, carbon-negative products in collaboration.

West-Sacramento-based Origin has developed technology that turns wood waste into plastic while capturing carbon in the process. This technology can revolutionize the production of textiles, clothing, plastics, and cars, to name a few.

Innovating Sustainable Products from Raw Materials

The partnership between Origin and SCGP includes a joint development agreement where they collaborate on the design of sustainable products. To develop these products, such as food packaging and applications for vehicles, SCGP will provide eucalyptus feedstocks.

Origin has tested SCGP’s eucalyptus feedstock, and the material is comparable to other, tested, sustainable wood materials.

“Our work with SCGP reflects the power and versatility of our technology platform to capitalize on a wide range of plentiful, local feedstocks,” said Origin Materials Co-CEO Rich Riley. “This strategic partnership opens pathways for further scaling our technology, including potentially through a global licensing strategy. We are excited to take this significant step forward in Origin’s mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”

The companies are exploring other methods, such as producing plastic PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and biofuels.

The partnership between Origin and SCGP would leverage technology that can strengthen SCGP’s supply chain and its innovative capacity. Most importantly, the technology does not emit carbon during production, emphasizing a carbon-negative approach.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon-negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics, and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About SCG Packaging PLC (SCGP)

SCGP is a leading multinational consumer packaging solutions provider, offering fiber packaging, consumer and performance packaging, food service products, and pulp and paper products. Its solutions encompass a diversity of designing and publishing services that are intended to supplement the operations of business partners and add value to fulfill consumers’ diverse needs. SCGP is committed to lighting up the modern way of life by being the leading company to support customers, consumers, society, and the environment to progress and grow sustainably with its manufacturing bases in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, and the USA.