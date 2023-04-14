PennEnvironment Launches Interactive Map of Clean Energy Projects Across Keystone State

PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center has announced the launch of a new interactive map. The Clean Energy Commonwealth showcases a renewable energy or energy efficiency project in each county of Pennsylvania. The map displays the growth and vibrancy of the clean energy industry across the Keystone State, emphasizing that the sector is expanding in every county, whether rural, suburban, or urban.

Renewable Energy Projects Across Pennsylvania

A range of exciting renewable energy projects are emerging across Pennsylvania. Ellie Kerns, the climate field associate with PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, highlights the scale of these projects: “In red, blue, and purple counties, Pennsylvania communities are making huge strides to bring wind, solar, and energy efficiency projects online at a rapid clip.”

Clean Energy Commonwealth provides a valuable resource for Pennsylvanians to explore the innovative clean energy projects taking place in each county. This allows residents to see what their neighbors are already doing and learn how they can contribute to the momentum behind clean energy adoption.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers significant support to renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. In turn, making them more affordable and accessible to Pennsylvania residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations. Subsequently, allowing them to reduce air and climate pollution, save money on their utility bills, and support the growing clean energy-based economy.

The total energy production of the projects highlighted on the Clean Energy Commonwealth map is enough to power over half a million Pennsylvanian homes annually.

“As we continue to move the needle towards a clean energy future we’re seeing more customers, especially school districts, realize the financial and environmental benefits of integrating solar and other renewable energy sources into their sustainability plan,” McClure Company’s Vice President of Business Development Dan Pietropola said.

Click here, to view the newly launched Clean Energy Commonwealth interactive map.