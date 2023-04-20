Petco Partners with Rubicon Global for Recycling Solutions

Petco, the leading pet specialty retailer in the United States, has partnered with Rubicon Global, a waste and recycling solutions provider, to become a more sustainable company. This partnership will help Petco achieve its sustainability goals, reduce its environmental impact, and increase its recycling efforts.

West Coast Deployment for Pilot Recycling Program

As part of this collaboration, Petco is launching a pilot recycling program in select stores across California, Colorado, and Oregon. The program will run for six months, and customers will be able to bring in specific items for recycling, such as plastic bags, Styrofoam packaging, empty pet food bags, empty treat bags, and flexible plastic packaging. Additionally, Petco employees will recycle cardboard, plastic hangers, Styrofoam coolers, and plastic pallet wrap.

Assessing Effectiveness and Making Changes

Petco and Rubicon Global will assess the program’s effectiveness during the six-month pilot and make any necessary changes. The aim of this collaborative effort is to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and to increase the number of properly disposed of recyclable materials.

Benefits of the Recycling Pilot Program

The recycling pilot program launched by Petco and Rubicon Global has numerous benefits that align with Petco’s commitment to sustainability. By executing a more efficient waste and recycling system, Petco can save money on waste disposal and recycling costs, leading to cost savings. The program also has the potential to significantly reduce Petco’s environmental impact and carbon footprint, decreasing the waste generated by Petco and its customers.

Attracting and Retaining Sustainability-Minded Customers

By offering a recycling program, Petco can attract and retain more sustainability-minded customers. As customers become more environmentally conscious, they seek companies that share their values. Therefore, by demonstrating its commitment to sustainability through this program, Petco can improve its customer satisfaction levels.

Corporate Responsibility for Leading Sustainability Efforts

As a large company, Petco has a responsibility to lead sustainability efforts by reducing its environmental impact. The recycling pilot program highlights Petco’s corporate responsibility by demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

For more information on Petco’s and Rubicon Global’s sustainability initiatives, please visit their corporate websites.