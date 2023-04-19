Promoting Education & Empowering People: SumUp’s Commitment to Sustainability

SumUp, a leading global financial technology firm is taking further steps toward promoting sustainability by unveiling a series of programs aimed at tackling social and environmental concerns. Supporting over 4 million merchants across 30+ global markets with customized business tools designed for micro and nano businesses.

With a strong global presence, the company is utilizing its reach to help preserve the planet and expand upon its previous pledge of donating 1% of its profits to the “1% for the Planet” initiative in 2022.

Earlier this month, SumUP announced major key initiatives and partnerships:

River Cleanup: Removing 220,462 lbs. of plastic from the Citarum River in Indonesia, the most polluted river in the world. Continue conducting education campaigns to raise environmental awareness among local communities.

Wilderness International: P rotecting 1,076,391 sqft. of Forests in Peru, preserving valuable habitats and biodiversity and offsetting 6,000 tCO2.

StoveTeam International: SumUp will be supporting 1,000 families in Central America with safe, fuel-efficient cookstoves. These stoves reduce the risk of lung diseases and save 12t CO2 per stove by burning wood more efficiently.

Promoting Education and Creating Opportunities

Currently, the company is providing 3-month Java Full Stack development courses to more than 120 students in Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. These courses are targeted towards women and girls, migrants, LGBTQ+, and other individuals who may face difficulties accessing technology education. Last year, over 80% of the graduates from these courses secured employment after completing the program.

In addition to this, SumUp has joined forces with Dharma Life to support education for children living in rural India. The company provides a technology platform that helps facilitate this education, and it also pays the salaries of teachers.

Furthermore, SumUp has been providing computers and air conditioning for schools in the Brazilian favelas of MonteAzul and HorizonteAzul, thereby creating a more conducive learning environment for students.

SumUp Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion and ESG Felizitas Lichtenberg stated, “As a world-leading technology company, we’re committed to having a positive impact on the world and empowering people. And with our ESG initiatives, we want to create value throughout society and for the planet. We believe that investing in critical global issues and addressing them at source, like education for unemployed and minoritized groups, or protecting our planet, is not only the right thing to do but also a responsibility of everyone and will shape our shared future. We are committed to driving this agenda further to accelerate change and help create a sustainable future.”