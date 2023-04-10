Rubicon Partners with City of Miami for Smart Waste Management

Rubicon, a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, has announced a three-year smart city partnership with the City of Miami, Florida. The partnership aims to enhance Miami’s residential waste and recycling services and improve its resilience planning efforts.

Transitioning the City of Miami to a Fully Digital Operation

The agreement between Rubicon and the City of Miami will have Rubicon’s smart city software at the heart of Miami’s Department of Solid Waste. This partnership will help the department transition from mostly manual and paper-based processes to a fully digital operation. As a result, the department will be able to closely monitor route performance and identify areas where waste and recycling services can be improved. With newly-created routes in place, the department can make data-driven decisions to enhance route efficiency and provide better waste and recycling collection services to the Miami community.

Promoting a Safe, Clean, and Healthy Environment

Miami’s Department of Solid Waste aims to promote a safe, clean, and healthy environment while delivering a comprehensive, cost-effective, and environmentally sound solid waste management service for the city’s residents. By partnering with Rubicon, the department aims to improve the city’s operations and give the residents of Miami the most efficient waste and recycling collection experience possible.