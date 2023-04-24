Seagate’s FY2022 Report Highlights Achievements in Renewable Energy and Environmental Sustainability

Seagate Technology Holdings plc, a provider of mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, announces it has made remarkable headway towards its 2030 objective of powering all its worldwide operations using renewable energy. Currently, Seagate has surpassed the halfway mark, with more than 50% of its operations powered by clean energy sources.

The 17th edition of the Sustainable Datasphere: FY2022 ESG Performance Report offers a detailed overview of Seagate’s ESG efforts and outlines the company’s progress toward achieving its renewable energy and carbon neutrality objectives.

Environmental Progress

As of 2022, the company has successfully transitioned four out of seven manufacturing sites fully to renewable energy. Additionally, refurbishing and redeploying 1.16 million hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs), thus preventing over 540 metric tons of e-waste from being sent to landfills.

Seagate is one of the founding members of the Circular Drive Initiative (CDI), an alliance of industry leaders in the areas of digital storage, data centers, sustainability, and blockchain who are working together to promote and facilitate the secure reuse of storage hardware.

“At Seagate, we have always believed in data’s potential, which is why we are driven to help the world store and protect it,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “To be successful, however, we must lead the way in addressing the numerous environmental, social, and governance impacts and challenges our industry presents.”

Report Highlights

Planet

~21,000 MWh of electricity saved through energy conservation and efficiency initiatives in FY2022, exceeding our initial conservation goal of 10,000 MWh.

87% (~27,000 metric tons) of non-hazardous waste diverted from landfills in FY2022

8% reduction of absolute market-based scope 2 operational emissions in CY2021 vs. CY2020

82% of hazardous waste generated in FY2022 was recycled

~1,000,000 drives returned to service through refurbishment and redeployment in CY2021

1,352 MWh of on-site solar energy generated in FY2022

5% increase in water recycling in CY2021 from CY2020

1% decrease in water intensity (megaliter per EB) in CY2021 from CY2020

People, Prosperity, Governance

1% increase in inventions with 1+ female inventors

281,051 hours of learning and development completed in FY2022 by our employees

3,600 global members representing nine employee resource groups (ERGs) and over 27 local chapters across all ERGs in FY2022.

131 different engagements and partnerships conducted in local communities

20% increase in (S.) supplier diversity spending from FY2021 to FY2022

Strengthened Data Governance by implementing encryption-based data protection tools and automating key compliance processes.

“Seagate leads with transparency and accountability, both by setting strong circularity goals across our global enterprise, and by working in coalition with our customers, industry peers and associations, supply chain partners, and governments to achieve these goals to reuse, refurbish, recover and recycle,” said KF Chong, senior vice president, operations and strategic planning at Seagate.