Spotlight on Product of the Year Winner: Cority

Cority’s Sustainability Performance

The Cority Sustainability Performance solution is uniquely positioned to grow with a customer as their sustainability program matures. As goals and initiatives become more sophisticated, so do the data requirements of the program. From built-in best practices and standards that help companies get started, to advanced capabilities necessary to manage complex operational data and programs, Cority’s Sustainability Performance solution seamlessly expands to meet the ever-changing needs of organizations. As an integrated solution within the broader CorityOne platform, it benefits from additional capabilities and data sourced throughout the organization to fuel programs such as asset and process-based emission calculations needed for project evaluations, supplier data collection, scope 3 emissions

determinations, and employee safety rates.

Leveraging the powerful, intuitive dashboards to view all the relevant data, users can create and manage an informed sustainability strategy and plan, track, and measure their progress in the same place to ensure performance improvements.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“Many products are entering this space of quantifying emissions in a platform solution. While this platform does purport to have a focus on industrial organizations and remove friction for ESG reporting, it does not stand out from the myriad emerging platforms without metrics to back it up.”

"I notice the holistic aspect of the product that will really help a variety of users no matter where they are on their sustainability path. "