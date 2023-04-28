Tennessee Titans Receive Approval for New LEED-Certified Enclosed Stadium

The Tennessee Titans have received final approval from the Metropolitan Nashville Council to move forward with plans to build a new, enclosed, LEED-Certified stadium on Nashville’s East Bank of the Cumberland River. Final approval was issued on April 26 by the Metro Nashville Council after a 26-12 vote.

The deal, a historic $2.1 billion agreement, is the largest in Nashville’s history and includes at least $1.26 billion in public funding. This will make it the largest public subsidy for a stadium in U.S. history.

“For more than 25 years, Nashville, Tennessee, has been the Titans’ home, and with the approval of the new stadium agreement, we are grateful to know the Titans will be a part of this great city and state for decades to come,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “I remember the early days of our time here feeling all the promise and opportunity ahead, and I feel that same enthusiasm and excitement again today. We are thankful for the support of Mayor Cooper, Metro Council, the Sports Authority, the State of Tennessee, and most importantly, the people of Nashville and Tennessee as we all embark on this new chapter together.”

The Deal’s Impact on Nashville

The stadium agreement includes a new 30-year lease and non-relocation agreement between the Titans and Sports Authority. The new terms end the current obligations of Nashville’s General Fund, which were maintaining and upgrading the stadium. The new lease will return 66 acres of land to the city of Nashville.

The city plans to renovate and develop the current stadium area into a new neighborhood along the Cumberland River. It is anticipated that the neighborhood will bring in over a billion dollars to Nashville’s General Fund over the next 30 years.

Over the life of the new lease, the Tennessee Titans will contribute nearly $48 million to Nashville Needs Impact Fund. The fund directed by Metro Council supports city needs such as public education, public transit, and affordable housing, to name a few.

The Specifics of the Tennessee Titans New Stadium

The stadium is currently estimated at 1.75 million square feet, with a capacity of approximately 60,000. It is anticipated to bring in year-round events, with aspirations to host Super Bowls and NCAA Final Fours. Tennessee State University will continue to use the stadium, extending a long-standing partnership between TSU and the Titans.

The stadium will also include a 12,000-square-foot community space to host classes for local schools and other community-specific organizations/events.

Groundbreaking is expected for early to mid-2024, with an opening anticipated in 2027. Most significantly, the new stadium will set a goal of achieving a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Gold Certification.

To achieve a LEED certification, the new Tennessee Titans Stadium will need to meet energy efficiency standards and low-carbon emissions. LEED-certified buildings save money, improve efficiency, and create healthier places for people to gather.

Until the new building opens, Titans games and other major events will continue to operate in the current Nissan Stadium.