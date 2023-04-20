Tourmaline and Clean Energy’s $70 Million Partnership to Fuel Western Canada’s Commercial Fleets

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. have announced a Joint Development Agreement agreement worth $70 million. The partnership aims to build and operate a network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Western Canada, split 50-50, over the next five years. This initiative will allow commercial transportation fleets to shift to CNG, a lower-carbon alternative to gasoline and diesel.

Clean Energy will operate the stations, and Mullen Group Ltd. plans to use the network of stations to fuel its growing fleet of CNG-powered trucks.

About the Companies

Canadian exploration and production company, Tourmaline focuses on producing low-cost and low-emission natural gas in North America. It is currently the largest and most active natural gas producer in Canada.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. designs, builds, owns, and operates natural gas fueling stations. Providing compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel vehicles. Additionally, Clean Energy Fuels supplies RNG, derived from capturing and cleaning biogas. Promoting a lower-carbon, renewable fuel option.

Expansion Plans of Tourmaline and Clean Energy’s CNG Station Network

With up to 20 stations expected to be commissioned over the next five years, approximately 3,000 natural gas-powered trucks could be fueled every day. Eventually, leading to a reduction of around 72,800 tons of CO2 equivalent usage per year, equivalent to removing 15,690 passenger vehicles from the road.

As demand increases, the capacity of these stations can be expanded, and new stations can be added, which will result in greater environmental performance improvement.

Following the successful launch of the first station, Tourmaline, and Clean Energy plan to continue expanding their network of compressed natural gas stations. In 2024, the next stations are scheduled to be commissioned and will be located within the municipalities of Calgary and Grande Prairie in Alberta, as well as Kamloops in British Columbia.

Furthermore, it is expected that these locations will not only support heavy-duty trucking routes but also facilitate the transition to lower-carbon natural gas fuels in Western Canada.