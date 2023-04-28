Emirates and dnata have joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), a voluntary global initiative that promotes responsible business practices and sustainability efforts. Emirates and dnata, both part of the Emirates Group, are committed to implementing the Ten Principles of the UNGC. These principles span areas such as human rights, environmental, and anti-corruption.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “In the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, we are pleased to join the United Nations Global Compact, which is another step forward in the Emirates Group’s efforts to embed sustainable and responsible business practices across our operations.

By joining the UNGC, the Emirates Group will gain access to extensive resources to improve sustainability learning and training.

According to Saeed Al Maktoum, the Emirates, and dnata have consistently pursued progress. In particular, Dubai and the UAE continuously invest in technologies and partnerships that expand the impact on the communities they serve. Saeed Al Maktoum also noted their humanitarian efforts in 2022 included initiatives for the floods in Pakistan and the earthquake in Turkey-Syria.

The Emirates Group remains focused on three environmental initiatives: emissions reduction, responsible consumption, and the preservation of wildlife and habitats. For instance, in June 2022, dnata pledged $100 million to enhance environmental efficiency. In January 2023, Emirates operated a demonstration flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The demo was an indication of a future with sustainable flying.

Moreover, the group is also committed to gender equality. The UAE Gender Balance Council pledged to increase female representation at the middle and senior levels by 2025. The Group has cross-functional internal committees that govern and monitor strategic, operational, and financial areas.

Saeed Al Maktoum added, “Emirates and dnata have always taken a balanced approach to growth. Reflecting Dubai and the UAE’s long-term vision, we are tireless in our pursuit of excellence and progress, and we embrace the values of tolerance and respect.”