Leaders from around the world gathered to discuss the critical role of agricultural science research and development at the most recent G20 Meeting. USDA’s Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young led the U.S. delegation to the Meeting of G20 Agricultural Chief Scientists in India.

At the meeting, Jacobs-Young stressed the importance of investing in agriculture research and development, in addition to tackling the global challenges of food insecurity and climate change.

“G20 Agricultural Chief Scientists facilitate the advancement of agricultural research and innovation for climate change mitigation and adaptation,” said Jacobs-Young. “Research collaborations between countries and partnerships between the public, private and philanthropic sectors expedite the development of regionally tailored solutions and the ability to implement these innovations at a global scale.”

The Role of Agricultural Research

Jacobs-Young discussed international progress and specifically highlighted the work of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate). This effort is currently co-led by the United and United Arab Emirates, and they seek to catalyze support for climate-smart agriculture and innovative food systems.

“AIM for Climate continues to grow rapidly, and we look forward to hosting the AIM for Climate Summit this May in Washington, D.C., as a stepping stone underscoring the importance of investing in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation at COP28 later this year,” Jacobs-Young said.

Since 2011, G20 Member States have addressed the diverse global challenges affecting people and agriculture. The collaboration has since focused on transforming agriculture through research and innovation. Their specific goals include providing nutritious food to all, minimizing food waste, and boosting technology. G20 Members also encourage investing in agricultural research and innovation.

Under Jacobs-Young’s leadership, the USDA continues to place greater focus on local and regional food production. The Biden-Harris Administration has helped the USDA transform America’s food system by ensuring access to safe and healthy foods across both rural and urban communities.