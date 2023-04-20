If you've no account register here first time
Veolia and Locus PI Create Biobased Water Treatment Solutions

Locus PIBiobased Water Treatment Solutions
(Credit: Canva Pro)

Locus Performance Ingredients® (Locus PI) and Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions announce an exclusive collaboration to develop new biobased solutions.

Solutions tailored to address process, water, and wastewater sustainability and performance challenges.

Locus PI’s sustainable water and process treatment ingredients will use high-performance sophorolipids, a biosurfactant in the glycolipid class, as a basis. These biosurfactants are derived from renewable agricultural materials and are produced using a carbon-neutral process. Therefore, making them superior to fossil-based and other bio-based surfactants typically used in water and process treatment.

Additionally, the biosurfactants are USDA-Certified for containing 100% biobased content. Obtaining numerous safety certifications such as:

“Locus PI is a trusted industry leader in the development and production of biosurfactants and shares our value of creating a more sustainable future,” said Glenn Vicevic, chief technology officer of Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions.

﻿

