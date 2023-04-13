Walmart Plans to Grow Electric Vehicle Charging Network

In an effort to provide customers with ways to “save money and live better,” Walmart announced plans to build their own electric vehicle charging network at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations coast-to-coast. Walmart plans to install thousands of EV-fast charging stations nationwide by 2030.

Walmart has approximately 1,300 EV fast-charging stations available at more than 280 U.S. facilities. In the past, the company partnered with Electrify America to offer EV fast-charging stations at their numerous locations. However, with Electrify America’s recent price increase, Walmart has moved in a different direction.

Many Americans are concerned about access to convenient EV charging stations, and Walmart hopes to make EV ownership possible by making charging options more widely available. Nearly 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a store or club, no matter whether people live in rural, suburban, or rural areas.

Save Money With Walmart EV Charging

The amount of EVs in the U.S. are still relatively low, but this is quickly changing as more affordable EV models have come on the market. Now, as gas prices and the cost of living continue to increase, consumers are considering transportation alternatives.

Walmart has been committed to offering customers low prices, and they are eager to maintain that commitment with “Every Day Low Price charging.” What’s more, the company recognizes that transportation costs tend to be the second highest household expense in the country, and they hope to bring fast, affordable, and safe EV fast-charging stations to convenient locations nationwide.

Live Better With Walmart’s EV Transition

Not only is Walmart developing a coast-to-coast EV charging network, but they have also made changes to their product supply chains. In 2020, they set a goal to achieve zero emissions across their global operations by 2040. As of 2022, many Walmart Plus customers received their delivery via electric vehicles.

In part, these efforts are ensuring sustainable living. Walmart is striving to make EV ownership appealing through simplicity and affordability, and by 2030, thousands of new charging stations across the nation.