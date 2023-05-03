3M Partners with Svante to Develop, Produce Carbon Removal Products

3M has partnered with Svante Technologies to develop material that can trap and permanently remove carbon dioxide found in the atmosphere.

As a part of 3M’s commitment to materials science-based climate tech solutions, their venture capital arm, 3M Ventures, has raised $318 million to manufacture Svante’s carbon capture and removal technology.

“3M is committed to helping build a low-carbon economy. We are driven by a need to solve the world’s most pressing challenges, and our partnership with Svante to create innovative climate solutions is an exciting prospect for us,” said Ray Eby, president of 3M’s Personal Safety Division. “We are eager to take on the challenge of scaling the production and supply of carbon removal materials over the next decade and beyond to meet global demand. Our deep expertise in filtration technology, extensive global R&D community, and our unwavering commitment to create world-changing solutions give us the confidence to scale these carbon-absorbing solutions with the necessary speed to combat climate change.”

The development of direct air capture products in the carbon dioxide removal industry provides a platform for achieving net-zero emissions, especially in heavy emissions industries such as steel and chemicals.

Svante’s Carbon Capture Technology Meets 3M Sustainability Goals

Svante’s carbon capturing technology is unique for its reliance on solid sorbents, known for their energy efficiency, resistance to degradation, and low cost of ownership. Solid sorbents, particularly metal-organic frameworks, are stacked into high-performing filters which can be used for both industrial point-source capture and direct air capture. This technology can be applied to 85% of the overall carbon capture and removal segment.

3M’s partnership with Svante furthers their strategic sustainability framework, specifically in their goals to decarbonize industry.

“With 51 technology platforms across 3M, we’re innovating and creating new technology capabilities to meet the growing needs of the carbon capture and removal market,” said Fabrice Moguet, senior vice president of research and development for 3M’s Safety and Industrial Business Group. “To fulfill Svante’s needs and help combat climate change, we’ll need to scale to thousands of miles of technical material over the next few years, and we’re excited to manufacture our first products in the United States for Svante’s DAC applications.”