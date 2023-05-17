Integrating Sustainability into Every Phase: A Conversation with Eric Corey Freed

From this we highlighted areas that we needed to start paying attention to. After all, at the core of sustainability work is the maxim, “If it gets measured, it gets managed.”

As Architects, we understand the process and how it can inform the solution. We used the goal setting to inform a few things:

How have the company’s ESG goals and initiatives evolved since conception of the playbook?

In one sense, it shows we’re “walking the talk.” More importantly however, it gives us a picture into our impacts as a company and our ability to take responsibility for those impacts. This process is vital for us to understand how to address them, especially the areas (like Scope 3 emissions) that we do not really control.

What steps do you personally take to ensure transparency with all stakeholders?

Our facilitation and communication process covers this well, but also the distribution and sharing of our process on our internal intranet make it available to everyone here.

How have you, personally, worked to align ESG goals and initiatives with your company’s value system?

As Director of Sustainability, the buck stops here, so my team and I are continually engaging the entire staff in a change management process. All 1200+ CannonDesigners must be engaged to participate and contribute to our sustainability goals. This includes changing how we design and deliver our buildings to our clients, how we talk about our designs, and ultimately the life they will have after construction.

What major industry changes do you anticipate seeing in the next 5-10 years?

We’re following a series of trends and drivers very closely, but specifically:

Carbon Pricing: We expect most of our clients will be putting a price on their carbon emissions, especially as they budget for methods to reduce and offset it.

We expect most of our clients will be putting a price on their carbon emissions, especially as they budget for methods to reduce and offset it. Transparency: The SEC proposals to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their carbon emissions (using the TCFD framework) will eventually cause virtually all companies to do the same.

The SEC proposals to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their carbon emissions (using the TCFD framework) will eventually cause virtually all companies to do the same. Regulatory: we’ve already seen an array of bold carbon policies enacted in cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, and all of California and expect additional similar carbon regulations to emerge.

we’ve already seen an array of bold carbon policies enacted in cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, and all of California and expect additional similar carbon regulations to emerge. Electrification: in order to achieve our emissions reductions targets, will need to stop putting fossil fuel infrastructure into buildings, which will require all systems be fully electric. This assumes that the electrical grids will continue to decarbonize through 2050.

in order to achieve our emissions reductions targets, will need to stop putting fossil fuel infrastructure into buildings, which will require all systems be fully electric. This assumes that the electrical grids will continue to decarbonize through 2050. Stakeholder Engagement and Demand: the expectations from all of the stakeholders and shareholders are only going to increase over the next decade, especially as they demand to see progress made towards these ESG and decarbonization goals.

Eric Corey Freed is an award-winning architect, author, and global speaker. As Principal and Director of Sustainability for CannonDesign, he leads the healthcare, education, and commercial teams toward low-carbon, healthy, regenerative buildings for over 30 million square feet a year. For two decades, he was Founding Principal of organicARCHITECT, a visionary design leader in biophilic and regenerative design.

His past roles include Vice President of the International Living Future Institute and Chief Community Officer of EcoDistricts, both nonprofits pushing innovative new paradigms for deep green buildings and communities. He serves on the board of Design Museum Everywhere, whose mission is to “bring the transformative power of design to all.”

Eric is the author of 12 books, including “Green Building & Remodeling for Dummies” and “Circular Economy for Dummies.” In 2012, he was named one of the 25 “Best Green Architecture Firms” in the US, and one of the “Top 10 Most Influential Green Architects.” In 2017, he was named one of Build’s American Architecture Top 25. He holds a prestigious LEED Fellow award from the US Green Building Council.