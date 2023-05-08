ABB, Lhyfe, and Skyborn are joining forces to undertake one of Europe’s most ambitious renewable hydrogen projects to date, called SoutH2Port. ABB’s partnership with Lhyfe and Skyborn aims to establish a hydrogen production plant in Söderhamn, Sweden. The plant will be powered by Skyborn’s 1-gigawatt offshore wind farm in Storgrundet.

The project is set to become a significant supplier of renewable hydrogen in Europe with an estimated daily production capacity of 240 tons of hydrogen and an installed capacity of 600 megawatts.

The collaboration between ABB, Lhyfe, and Skyborn represents a crucial step in advancing the hydrogen and offshore wind sectors. By creating a seamless supply chain, the partnership seeks to accelerate the energy transition and play a vital role in decarbonizing the industrial and transportation sectors. Hydrogen is recognized as a crucial element in achieving global climate goals, and its production from renewable sources is paramount to a sustainable future.

ABB’s Role in the Renewable Hydrogen Project

Under the memorandum of understanding, ABB will leverage its expertise in automation, electrical and digital technologies to optimize the integration of hydrogen and electricity production within the entire ecosystem.

The goal is to develop scalable and commercially viable energy transition projects in the region, the company said. This includes exploring opportunities to implement Power-to-X conversion technologies, which convert renewable electricity into carbon-neutral energy carriers like hydrogen, facilitating energy storage for future use.

By combining the strengths of Skyborn’s offshore wind power experience, Lhyfe’s renewable hydrogen production expertise, and ABB’s technological capabilities, the collaboration opens up new possibilities for Power-to-X solutions linked to large-scale renewable hydrogen production.

The establishment of the SoutH2Port hydrogen production plant aligns with Sweden’s vision of decarbonizing its energy system. More specifically, the plant will directly contribute to the decarbonization efforts through hydrogen supply and downstream production of refined fuels such as methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and ammonia.

Sweden has set the ambitious target of becoming the world’s first fossil-free welfare country by 2045, and SoutH2Port will play a significant role in realizing this goal. Beyond its environmental impact, SoutH2Port will contribute to the economic growth and vitality of the local community.