Meet the Honorees: Amath Gomis, ESG Director, CBRE

Amath Gomis is an accomplished ESG Director with a proven track record in leading ESG strategy, developing sustainable products, and managing high-performance teams. He has successfully driven business growth by targeting new customers and achieving repeat engagements with clients. Amath has developed an innovative ESG product line, designed ESG strategies/programs, and ensured regulatory compliance. His exceptional project management skills have led to successful client projects and stakeholder management. He possesses in-depth ESG acumen and has built a skilled ESG consulting team through effective planning and professional development initiatives.

Take us through a typical workday. What are a few of your ongoing responsibilities?

My day typically involves meeting with internal stakeholders to discuss environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies for our clients. Complementary to those internal conversations, I make it a point to spend time talking with clients about their ESG journey, net zero goals, their motivation, and the opportunities to improve their program for their portfolio of real estate. From there, I work with internal stakeholders to develop client-specific ESG programming, ranging from greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction strategies to how to achieve supplier diversity goals leveraging CBRE resources.

What are some of the biggest challenges your company/organization will be tackling in 2023 and beyond?

We’re focused on improving the processes by which we collect data and ensure its accuracy, including working with our partners and vendors to educate them on the value of ESG data and provide tools to help us achieve client goals and report progress.

In addition, as local, regional, and national laws and regulations regarding ESG are constantly evolving, we know staying abreast of changes is a must. CBRE’s property management business has 2.7 billion square feet of properties in 41 countries around the world, and we’re steadfastly committed to not simply ‘meeting the requirements’ but going above and beyond. Keeping our property management team of 17,000 people educated on how ESG principles can be applied to clients’ current and future portfolios is critical for us to be the best advisors and stewards of their investments.

How can a company develop its ESG Strategy to optimize organization resilience?

Within property management, the first step to optimizing organizational resilience for clients is to understand their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats as they relate to ESG. Performing a SWOT analysis and an assessment of issues impacting a company’s success provides the basis for developing an ESG strategy. This path allows a company to mitigate risks and utilize its strengths and opportunities to develop programs and products to address the most important topics for the organization.

What trends do you expect to see in the market in the next few years? What challenges will the industry face and what technologies or organizational changes will overcome them?

In the U.S., I expect we’ll see new and more stringent ESG regulations from local and state governments and pressure from investors who want to provide ESG products to clients. I think this will culminate in not only creating and reporting on goals but potential consequences if said goals are not achieved.

In order to meet these challenges, real estate leaders will need to understand the reporting requirements and methods, their assets, and how each one contributes to ESG goals. At CBRE, we help our clients by delivering tried-and-true best practices in complying with all ESG reporting regulations, experience positioning assets to meet and surpass current ESG-related goals, and disclosure frameworks and standards put forth by various organizations—such as the Principles for Responsible Investing, International Sustainability Standards Board and others.

Tell us about a favorite hobby, passion or book you’ve read recently that has had an impact on you and your work.

In my spare time, I love to garden. I have 150 orchids, phalaenopsis, cattleyas, and catasetinae that I grow in my home and on my porch in the summer. Not only is gardening a great way to get outside, but it’s also so gratifying to see – and sometimes taste – a physical manifestation of your hard work. On a deeper level, this is a great way for me to keep in touch with the Earth and be reminded why we must preserve this incredible planet.

