American Express Global Business Travel released its 2022 Environment, Social, and Governance report, and as travel began to resume following the COVID-19 Pandemic, global travel saw an uptick. With many individuals easing back into the familiarity of travel, Amex GBT took this as an opportunity to strengthen their ESG actions. Amex GBT’s 2022 highlights emphasized green business travel, social impact programming, and equitable work opportunities.

At the start of 2022, Amex GBT announced its newest commitments would encompass economic, social, and environmental components. The company’s Powering Progress 2022 focused on the three areas above, highlighting how travel drives economic prosperity and social and cultural innovation. Amex GBT views these three initiatives as enhancing the flexibility of work, developing partnerships for social impact travel, and pursuing sustainable aviation.

2022 Key Amex GBT ESG Highlights

During 2022, the company exercised its economic, social, and environmental areas of progress in a number of ways. In terms of environmental efforts, Amex GBT also joined with Shell and Accenture to launch Avelia, a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) company. Amex GBT’s ESG report saw the most success in terms of environmental and social initiatives. With the launch of Avelia, the company produced 1 million gallons of SAF during the program’s launch in June 2022. Amex GBT also signed a number of other programs into place which are projected to accelerate carbon emission reduction, aligning with the company’s environmental goals.

Amex GBT’s Vice President of Global Sustainability Nora Lovell Marchant expressed the company’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement. The company has three key targets to halve its emissions by 2030 and pursue carbon neutrality: establish Amex GBT as the green business travel marketplace, set science-based targets for 2023, and drive aviation towards net-zero carbon by 2050.

In addition to these targets, the company founded Greeb@GBT, a colleague-led resource group to drive environmental protection. Through this program, 24 tons of trash were collected and 67% of work-from-home employees use minimal energy and resources, responsibly demonstrating energy-reduction and eco-friendly lifestyles.

Early in the year, Paul Abbott, Amex GBT’s CEO, signed a pledge to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the workplace. To extend these initiatives, the company also partnered with Miles4Migrants and Welcome.Us to provide safe travel for vulnerable refugees.

The culmination of Amex GBT’s ESG report demonstrates the company’s commitment to using travel as a force for good, and it aims to remain an industry leader by developing compliance programs for environmental, social, and governance initiatives.