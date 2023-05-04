Aspen Power Acquires Pennsylvania Commercial Solar Power Portfolio

Aspen Power, a distributed generation platform dedicated to accelerating and democratizing decarbonization, has announced the acquisition of 10 ground-mounted solar projects in northwest Pennsylvania from Sunrise Energy. These sites, which are part of an 84 MWdc portfolio, represent the first phase of Aspen Power’s multi-hundred megawatt Pennsylvania strategy. The projects, which total 42 MWdc, are expected to begin construction in the coming months.

All of the projects will be net-metered under Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard Act. This will allow Aspen Power to generate energy and sell excess electricity back to the grid.

The acquisition of these solar projects is a significant step toward Aspen Power’s goal of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. The company’s efforts also aim to provide clean, sustainable energy to communities across Pennsylvania.

Aspen Power’s Presence in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania hopes to obtain 18% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025. To be specific, these commercial solar projects will help the state achieve its renewable energy goals while allowing businesses, residents, and other organizations to participate in the renewable energy future.

Dan Gulick, senior vice president of Aspen Power, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating that “These projects are a significant step towards our goal of expanding our renewable energy portfolio and providing clean, sustainable energy to communities across Pennsylvania.”

In November 2022, Aspen Power secured a $350 million investment from Carlyle and acquired Safari Energy, expanding the company’s footprint in the commercial and industrial solar market. The company aims to reach gigawatt scale by the middle of this decade and is committed to advancing the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

