In recent years, there has been mounting pressure on financial institutions to clarify and strengthen their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. With that, financial institutions are pressured to establish varying ESG strategies as they face a variety of challenges.

While stakeholders may have differing agendas, there is a growing call for institutions to play an active role in supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy, particularly in relation to reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Many institutions have begun taking steps in the right direction, according to a Bain & Company survey, but two distinct perspectives have emerged when it comes to devising and implementing longer-term ESG strategies.

The Defensive vs. Offensive Stance

The Bain & Company survey, which encompassed 55 global companies representing over $40 trillion in assets, revealed that some respondents view ESG activities primarily as defensive measures to manage downside risks.

On the other hand, others adopt a more offensive stance, seeing ESG activities as opportunities to create strategic value. This divergence of perspectives is partly due to uncertainties surrounding the extent and shape of certain risks, such as the impact of climate change on consumers, businesses, and financial products.

Data and Measurement Challenges

One of the major hurdles in implementing effective ESG strategies is the lack of reliable data and consensus on transition risks. Financial institutions require accurate data to reprice credit risk, strengthen capital buffers, and absorb potential credit losses.

Bain’s survey highlights that 65% of respondents have yet to incorporate climate data and metrics into their credit underwriting processes. This suggests there is still a need for better data and measurement frameworks.

Four Critical ESG Strategies

To bridge the gap between aspiration and results in ESG strategies, financial institutions should focus on four critical areas:

Managing stakeholders to align views in support of decarbonization. Making decisions on transition finance priorities and defining strategies to address customer demand. Augmenting climate-risk data analytics capabilities. Defining decision-making strategies and clarifying accountability within the institution.

By addressing these challenges, financial institutions can play a significant role in driving the transition toward a more sustainable and resilient economy.