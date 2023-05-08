DHL Express Adds Emissions Program for Cargo Customers

DHL Express is adding an option for its air cargo customers to reduce the emissions from their shipped products.

The plan, called GoGreen Plus, will help cargo users tackle the carbon emissions, specifically Scope 3 emissions, associated with the cargo by letting them tailor their reductions through the amount of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) they use. DHL Express cargo customers will be able to begin using the service in June.

DHL Express said using SAF, which is produced using natural sources such as waste oils, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with traditional jet fuel. The EPA estimates aviation accounts for up to 12% of the total emissions in the United States.

The company intends for the GoGreenPlus service to help cargo customers reduce their Scope 3 emissions, which are the indirect emissions produced throughout a company’s operations, and help them with their overall sustainability goals. DHL Express said companies can use the information with their own emissions reporting and tracking systems.

The company originally launched GoGreen Plus in February 2023 for global express carriers in the United Kingdom, with plans to expand the service to Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The service is available through its shipping and tracking platform and can be used for individual shipments.

DHL Aviation manages 18 of its own and partner airlines with more than 300 aircraft taking 2,400 daily flights to more than 500 airports around the world. Most of the freight capacity on the planes is used for DHL Express’ international delivery services, but if cargo space remains on the flights the company sells it to customers in the air freight sector.

The company is partnering with Neste and BP to supply SAF at its hubs, and DHL Express has a goal to use 30% SAF for all its air transport by 2030. DHL has an overall goal of achieving net zero by 2050.