DIP’s LED Lights Retrofit Project Expected to Save 700 MWh of Energy Annually

Dubai Investments Park (DIP) has completed its LED lights retrofit project across identified areas within the development. Under this project, more than 1,355 sodium streetlights have been replaced with LED streetlights, providing improved illumination and better energy efficiency, while simultaneously enhancing the visual appeal and facilitating a safe and secure environment within DIP.

DIP is a mixed-use development strategically located minutes away from important business districts in Dubai and can be accessed via multiple routes including Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The upcoming Route 2020 metro line extension from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station to Expo 2020 site will also pass through DIP. The commercial zone of DIP will have a metro station surrounded by various leisure and recreational facilities.

According to DIP, this project will help save 700 MWh of energy per year, which will result in reduced electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. With a 10-year life expectancy and providing 50,000 lighting hours per month, the LED lighting project implemented by DIP will require less maintenance and consume less electricity. This decision to replace streetlights in the development was based on studies confirming steady light output at less than 1% degradation per year over the life of the equipment as compared to other conventional lights.

DIP General Manager, Omar Al Mesmar, said: “Committed to enhancing the well-being of the people, we are focused on providing best-in-class infrastructure facilities across DIP and our streetlights installation project is an important aspect of the ongoing improvements.” Adding, “Designed to be one of the most environment-friendly developments in the region, we are mindful of complementing our initiatives towards contributing and encouraging a sustainable lifestyle. It is in line with the green vision of the UAE government, that we decided to install streetlights with LED solutions,” he noted.

For this project, DIP partnered with Litetech Industries, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a manufacturer of lighting fixtures and eco-friendly LED fittings. “With its strong track record, the company served as an ideal partner in undertaking the project, demonstrating innovation in design and excellence in execution,” stated Al Mesmar.