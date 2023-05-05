If you've no account register here first time
Green has meets blue sky with a floating H2 made out of green flowers.

EH2 Acquires Massachusetts Site for Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer Production

Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a manufacturer of advanced, industrial-scale hydrogen electrolyzer technology, has announced the location of its first electrolyzer production factory in Devens, Massachusetts, which will be used to increase the availability of green hydrogen. The company has leased a newly constructed 187,000-square-foot facility and is now hiring production team members. 

The Devens factory will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.2 gigawatts. The production of EH2’s 100-megawatt green hydrogen electrolyzers will commence during the first quarter of 2024. The facility is reportedly set to cost $90 million.

“Our company has a single purpose: to make molecules to decarbonize our world,” EH2’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Dr. David Eaglesham said. “The machines we will produce at our new factory in Devens will have a transformational impact by enabling ultra-low-cost green hydrogen at an industrial scale.”

Green Hydrogen Production at EH2

Green hydrogen is made by breaking the chemical bonds of water using renewable electricity. The industry is rapidly growing, which could make an immediate impact on the global climate crisis. 

Electric hydrogen technology is expected to establish the standard for industry-wide cost reduction. Additionally, this technology can make green hydrogen cheaper than fossil alternatives.

The establishment of EH2’s factory in Devens has received support from both local and national politicians, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, and Congresswoman Lori Trahan. 

EH2’s CEO and Co-founder Raffi Garabedian said, “We have a backlog of customer orders to fulfill and are moving quickly to build and ship the world’s most powerful electrolyzers.”

The announcement of EH2’s factory in Devens is a significant step towards the decarbonization of industrial sectors. That includes industries such as fertilizer and steel, which are in need of new ways to reliably replace fossil resources at affordable costs. The company said technology developed by EH2 has the potential to transform the industry and make a significant impact on the global climate crisis.

Last year the company received $198 million in funding to help advance its electrolyzer technology as well as the manufacturing and deployment of green hydrogen. Some of EH2’s investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Rio Tinto.

