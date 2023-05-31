Equatic and Boeing have established a partnership to pursue decarbonization. A carbon removal company, Equatic has emerged from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering’s Institute for Carbon Management with a technology that combines carbon dioxide removal and carbon-negative hydrogen generation. Equatic’s newest technology provides a scalable and cost-effective approach to future carbon emissions.

Now, in partnership with Boeing, a leading aerospace company, their technology intends to combat carbon emissions.

Equatic leverages the capacity of the oceans as a natural carbon removal tool. With the oceans acting as the world’s largest reservoir of carbon dioxide, Equatic’s technology accelerates and amplifies the natural carbon cycle, effectively removing and durably storing carbon emissions. By precisely measuring CO2 down to the gram within their industrial carbon removal plant, the company ensures accurate monitoring and verification of the removal process, setting new standards in transparency and accountability.

Equatic’s Solution for Global Decarbonization

Lorenzo Corsini, Principal Advisor at Equatic, emphasizes the two pressing challenges: removing and permanently storing carbon dioxide while reducing the reliance on fossil fuels.

By combining basic chemistry principles with the ocean’s natural capabilities, the company presents the most promising solution for scalable decarbonization. This technology not only removes CO2 but also generates carbon-negative hydrogen as a valuable by-product, providing a multi-product climate solution with wide-ranging applications.

Partnerships and Pre-Purchase Agreements

Through a pre-purchase option agreement with Boeing, Equatic will remove a staggering 62,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and deliver 2,100 metric tons of carbon-negative hydrogen. This collaboration demonstrates that technology is a vital component in achieving sustainability goals. Equatic has also secured pre-purchase agreements with Stripe, a global payment solution provider, ensuring that 100% of the carbon removed from their Los Angeles and Singapore carbon removal pilots is already accounted for.

By 2026, the company aims to achieve an annual carbon removal capacity of 100,000 metric tons, with the goal of removing millions of metric tons for less than $100 per metric ton by 2028.

With initial funding exceeding $30 million, the organization has garnered support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, among others.

By harnessing the power of the oceans and combining carbon removal with carbon-negative hydrogen generation, Equatic offers a solution that addresses the urgent need for cost-effective decarbonization.