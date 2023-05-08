High Demand for Leaders and Board Members with Experience in ESG and Sustainability

How to Become a Qualified Certified Sustainability & ESG Practitioner

As the G20 countries are collectively responsible for 80% of global emissions, the aim of reducing the emissions by 55% by 2030, is at the top of the corporate agenda. This requires input from all sectors of society across the globe, including corporate actors, who are key in the achievement of the net-zero goal.

CSE’s recent research on “How ESG influence profitability in FT 500 companies and most common ESG practices & guidelines used,” examined the ESG practices and commitments of more than 400 FT 500 companies in Europe and North America from 31 sectors with a high percentage of profitability. Its findings verified that there is an increased influence between financial performance and ESG good practices.

ESG has become a crucial tool for companies looking to future-proof their commitment to sustainable growth and responsible business practices. And since investors use ESG to ensure that the companies they’re investing in are engaging in sustainable and ethical business practices, it is imperative for all types of enterprises to know how to use them effectively. Urban centers need an enormous influx of sustainability-trained staff. ESG talent is in high demand across numerous industries. The emergence of ESG has presented businesses, board members, and job seekers with one of the most significant opportunities since the era of digital transformation. Additionally, companies need leaders and board members who understand what is involved to succeed in this space.

CSE’s practitioner program, accredited by CMI and CPD, is one of the leading programs globally for qualifying professionals with more than 9,000 certifications. Additionally, more than 90% of Fortune 500 senior managers and VPs have attended it including Google, Workday, LG Electronics, Sandia National Laboratories, NASA, Coca-Cola, Netgear, Microsoft, Oracle, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, L’Oréal, ExxonMobil, T-Mobile, Procter & Gamble, and Macy’s.

USA, Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition 2023, June 14-16

USA, Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition 2023, September 21-22 & 25

A few words about the Center for Sustainability (CSE)

CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational organizations specializing in maximizing social, economic, and environmental impact. CSE helps Fortune 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG ratings and create purpose-driven strategies and ESG reports.