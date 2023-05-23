The EU and Korea Green Partner for a Sustainable Future

The European Union and the Republic of Korea have established a robust Green Partnership aimed at controlling the global average temperature and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership abides by the rules-based international order and a commitment to achieving the goals set forth in the Paris Agreement, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

By leveraging their collective strengths, the EU and Korea are working together to accelerate the transition to sustainable, low-carbon, and resource-efficient economies.

EU’s and Korea’s Green Partnership

Recognizing the need to limit global temperature increase, both the EU and Korea are firmly committed to green growth and the attainment of their respective 2030 targets. Moreover, they aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The EU’s Green Deal and Korea’s equivalent plans play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth, job creation, and enhanced competitiveness.

Their partnership emphasizes the importance of addressing unsustainable production and consumption patterns that contribute to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

To fulfill these commitments, the EU and Korea pledge to collaborate bilaterally and in international forums such as the UNFCCC, CBD, G20, and OECD. Their joint efforts will focus on rapid and sustained reductions in GHG emissions, a just and swift transition to clean energy sources, and the adoption of circular economy principles to decouple economic growth from resource use.

Promoting Environmental Protection and Climate Action

Not only are the EU and Korea participating in global initiatives to pursue climate action commitments, but they are also working to combat deforestation, promote sustainable forest management, and enhance agricultural supply chains.

Moreover, as plastic pollution continues to be a pressing issue, these countries are working to address this challenge by adopting circular approaches to minimize waste throughout the life cycle of products.

Other Areas of Cooperation

In addition to the areas mentioned above, the EU and Korea aim to enhance cooperation in business, sustainable finance, research and innovation, and sustainable food systems. Collaboration on employment and social implications ensures that the transition to a green economy is inclusive, prioritizing quality employment and social protection for all.

To facilitate effective cooperation, the EU and Korea will utilize existing frameworks such as the Framework Agreement and the Free Trade Agreement, the Working Group on Energy, Environment, and Climate.