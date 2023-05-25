FedEx Launches Free Carbon Emissions Tracking Tool

FedEx is harnessing scan data from its global logistics network to improve customer access to emissions information through the new FedEx Sustainability Insights tool, which is launching in the United States.

The cloud-based engine, created by FedEx Dataworks, uses nearly real-time network data to estimate carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, which the Environmental Protection Agency defines as the number of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions that have the same global warming potential as one metric ton of an alternate greenhouse gas.

Customers can transfer their predictive and historical emissions data to their own internal systems through an application programming interface (API). The tool uses network scan data for emissions reporting and provides a new API for shippers. The predictive API capabilities are powered by machine learning and can help FedEx customers manage their supply chain, increase operational compliance, and integrate emissions estimates into their shopping carts for their customers.

FedEx Sustainability Insights calculates the carbon equivalent greenhouse gas emissions using methodology that follows the World Resources Institute (WRI) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, conforms to the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, and includes industry standard emission factors following operational metrics specific to utilities and transportation.

Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere said that FedEx’s shippers want more data on their shipping footprint since sustainability has become a prevalent factor in many consumers’ purchasing decisions. FedEx Sustainability Insights allows customers to access the information they need as a part of a mutual pursuit for a more sustainable future, she said.

Users can view historical emissions data by account and tracking number with a free FedEx.com login. The data is displayed through multiple metrics including service type, mode of transport, and country or territory for all eligible shipments through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight.

FedEx Sustainability Insights will support FedEx Corp.’s goal of global carbon-neutral operations by 2040 by providing insights into additional opportunities for network efficiency with data-backed, predictive insights and models. To advance toward this goal FedEx is focusing on electrification of FedEx pickup and delivery vehicles worldwide, investments in natural carbon capture, and more efficient facilities, fuels, and fleets.