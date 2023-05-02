From the Editor: A Focus on Providing Quality Energy, Sustainability Content

Dear Readers,

My name is David Worford and I am honored to reintroduce myself to you as the Editor-in-Chief at Environment+Energy Leader. It is with great enthusiasm that I return to the E+E Leader to support and expand on Sarah and Jessica’s mission to empower business leaders and executives with the knowledge and insights they need to drive progress and make a positive impact on the world.

The topics of energy and sustainability continue to evolve rapidly, and their significance to businesses, governments, and communities cannot be overemphasized. As such, I am committed to staying abreast of pertinent issues as well as advancements in these fields and technologies, which will have far-reaching impacts on daily and long-term operations in various sectors.

My extensive editorial experience spans across several media platforms, from newspapers to magazines, and online sources, ranging from mainstream media to business-to-business publications. My past work cuts across diverse subjects, including sports, news, telecommunications, parenting, and, currently, sustainability.

I have had the privilege of writing more than 600 pieces for Environment+Energy Leader over the past few years, covering a wide range of topics, from product releases to breaking news, such as last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. I have gained considerable knowledge on the subject matter and had the pleasure of interacting with some of you.

As the EIC my primary focus is to provide you with informative and useful content and I’m committed to providing the thought leadership, resources, and case studies that business leaders can share and learn from to help them do better in their own roles and organizations. Therefore, I encourage you to reach out to me at david@environmentenergyleader.com with your questions, concerns, or suggestions. I am always eager to learn and grow, and I look forward to delivering intelligent, focused content on business issues ranging from energy management to climate change and technology to sustainability.

David Worford