Honeywell is collaborating with Sichuan Jinshang Environmental Protection Technology Co. (JSRE) to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). JSRE will use Honeywell Ecofining technology to produce nearly 300,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel a day.

This partnership aims to promote the adoption of SAF and establish one of China’s largest SAF plants at JSRE’s facility in Suining, Sichuan Province.

Under the agreement, Honeywell UOP will provide Ecofining technology, catalysts, and equipment to enable JSRE to produce which amounts to nearly 6,000 barrels of SAF a day. Production will require a feedstock that includes used cooking oils and animal fats. This production format will allow JSRE to expand SAF production capacity in China.

Even more, under this new initiative, JSRE’s work will increase carbon emission reduction efforts and support the sustainable development of China’s aviation industry.

Ye Bin, chairman of JSRE, expressed the company’s commitment to leveraging biomass energy and waste oils to achieve strategic transformation and industrial upgrading. By collaborating with Honeywell, JSRE aims to further develop SAF production from waste oils, contributing to sustainable development across various sectors in the Sichuan, Yunnan, and Guizhou regions.

Barry Glickman, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions, emphasized the company’s dedication to sustainable development. He stated that nearly 60% of Honeywell’s investment in new products is directed toward platforms that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

The Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Using Honeywell’s Ecofining

Honeywell Ecofining technology is a proven platform that has been utilized worldwide for over a decade. It enables the production of sustainable aviation fuel, which can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels. The SAF produced through this process can be seamlessly blended with petroleum-based jet fuel on a commercial scale.

When used in blends of up to 50% with petroleum-based jet fuel, SAF produced with Honeywell UOP’s Ecofining process requires no modifications to aircraft technology and meets all critical specifications for flight. Developed in collaboration with Eni SpA, the Honeywell UOP Ecofining process has the capability to convert waste plant-based oils, animal fats, and other waste feedstocks into renewable diesel and SAF.

Honeywell’s commitment to carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035 underlines the company’s focus on reducing greenhouse gas intensity and supporting customers in achieving their environmental and social objectives.

The collaboration between Honeywell and JSRE represents a significant step forward in China’s efforts to adopt sustainable aviation fuel and reduce carbon emissions in the aviation industry. With Honeywell’s proven technology and JSRE’s commitment to waste oil utilization, this partnership has the potential to drive the growth of SAF production in China, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly aviation sector.