Hy Stor Energy has submitted an application for funding to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support the development of large-scale clean hydrogen production as Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub (MCHH). The DOE’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Initiative is part of a large $8 billion hydrogen hub program funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The project aims to make Mississippi one of the nation’s largest producers of clean hydrogen, and it is set to break ground in 2023. The development will create a fully integrated clean hydrogen ecosystem for the production, storage, and delivery of dispatchable renewable energy.

Mississippi’s distinct geological foundation offers a solid beginning for the MCHH project, according to Hy Stor Energy. The MCHH will be organized around purpose-built underground salt dome hydrogen storage networks. These networks will offer economical large-scale, long-duration energy storage.

In addition to the geological capacity of the state, critical access to the heartland of the U.S. via major logistics and shipping corridors makes it a vital hydrogen storage and transmission location.

Hy Stor Energy’s Role with MCHH

Hy Stor Energy is engaging with industrial, logistics, and community partners to collaborate on clean hydrogen demand and development opportunities throughout the Southeast and Gulf region. The MCHH will supply zero-carbon hydrogen in large quantities, enabling energy-intensive industries, including steel, chemicals, and agri-nutrients, to decarbonize their operations rapidly and lead the way toward a low-carbon future.

The project will attract new industry and manufacturing to Mississippi and the Gulf Coast region while strengthening the domestic supply chain, Hy Stor Energy said. The availability of clean hydrogen will promote green economies within the heavy-duty transportation industry, which in turn can benefit the local communities and economy.

Hy Stor Energy is partnering with local organizations to provide training, apprenticeships, educational programs, and job placement opportunities centered on the MCHH. On a broader scale, Hy Stor Energy aims to make the energy transition and its benefits accessible to all Mississippi communities.

“The MCHH will be one of the largest investments in Mississippi ever made. By positioning the MCHH to take advantage of both public and private investments, Hy Stor Energy is actively promoting the transition to renewable energy and accelerating the adoption of innovative clean hydrogen and long-duration energy storage technologies across the Gulf Region and beyond,” said Laura L. Luce, CEO of Hy Stor Energy.

The MCHH’s vast expansion potential makes it well-positioned to serve as a Strategic National Hydrogen Reserve, providing a robust foundation for the U.S. to capitalize on the growing clean hydrogen market. By scaling its operations, Hy Stor Energy is addressing a critical need for energy storage, resilience, and reliability in Mississippi while lowering the energy cost burden on residents and decreasing their exposure to harmful emissions.