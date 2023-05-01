Introducing Our New Editor In Chief: David Worford, Bringing Expertise and Passion to E+E Leader

Dear Readers,

We are thrilled to announce – and welcome — our new Editor In Chief at Environment+Energy Leader, David Worford.

Many of you may already be familiar with David’s exceptional writing skills, as he has been a part of our team of writers for the past several years. We are excited to have him come on full-time with us in this new leadership role.

David’s return to E+E Leader as our Editor In Chief is an exciting development for us, as his experience and passion for the environment and energy sectors align perfectly with our mission. With his deep understanding of the issues that are shaping the industry, David will play a crucial role in driving our content strategy forward and ensuring that we continue to provide our readers with timely, informative, and insightful articles. With David at the helm, we are confident that we will continue to provide our readers with the highest quality content that is both informative, engaging, and useful.

We encourage you to connect with David through his LinkedIn profile and to visit our editorial page to find out more about our team and how to contact him directly. David will be writing his own introduction shortly, so stay tuned for a more personal introduction in the near future.

Thank you for your continued support — we look forward to bringing you more exceptional content under David’s leadership.

Sincerely,

Sarah and Jessica