Rubicon Partners with Atlanta for Sustainable, Efficient Public Works Operations

Rubicon Technologies has announced a three-year smart city partnership with the City of Atlanta in order to drive sustainable performance for their solid waste, recycling, and street sweeping fleets.

RUBICONSmartCity uses a cloud-based technology to aid local governments in running efficient, effective, and sustainable operations. The technology will improve the already existing government-owned fleet by monitoring vehicle well-being, supervising driver behavior, and ensuring efficient collection.

The smart city software will fully digitize operations for Atlanta’s Department of Public Works, helping with everything from route optimization to streamlining collection. Rubicon’s technology, procured through Sourcewell, provides data to help better the department’s route performance and find areas where services may be improved. Rubicon’s infrastructure assessment technology will help the department better navigate and serve a city known for heavy traffic and frequent construction projects.

Rubicon Helps Cities Sustainably Save Tax Dollars

Rubicon has successfully partnered with other city governments in their efforts towards both lowering costs and positively impacting the environment. In Montgomery, Alabama, Rubicon helped the city avoid 300 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which the company said also saved the city more than $500,000. The company’s smart platform is now being used in more than 80 cities. Rubicon also works directly with independent businesses in order to help them divert waste away from landfills with their on-demand waste and recycling services.

Similar results are already showing up in Atlanta and will continue to serve their community. Senior vice president of Smart Cities, Conor Riffle, said the company is excited in returning to its roots, as the SmartCity product was created in Atlanta.

“Our partnership is already helping Atlanta to better manage its waste and recycling services, while also improving route efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents,” he said.

Atlanta’s partnership with Rubicon is part of the city’s strategy for developing sustainable operations and communities while supporting its economic development, the city said.