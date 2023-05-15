Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP) and Digital Power Optimization (DPO) have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership to tackle the energy-intensive nature of cryptocurrency mining. This collaboration aims to enhance the profitability of bitcoin mining through verified clean energy sources while simultaneously expediting the development of clean energy infrastructure.

By introducing sustainable Bitcoin certificates (SBCs), the partnership encourages the use of renewable energy for operating Bitcoin data centers, ultimately fostering a more sustainable future for the industry.

Verified Clean Energy for Cryptocurrency Mining

DPO specializes in constructing flexible data centers that leverage on-site, behind-the-meter Bitcoin mining computers to optimize the profitability of clean energy assets. Currently, DPO operates bitcoin mining deployments behind the meter using wind, solar, and hydro facilities.

To support the maintenance of its hydroelectric site, which has been generating zero-carbon power since 1908, DPO utilizes bitcoin mining with SBCs as a means of funding the necessary upkeep. This strategy not only ensures the safe and continuous operation of the plant but also contributes to the decarbonization of the power grid.

SBP’s Role in Bitcoin Sustainability

As a trusted solution for institutional investors, SBP plays a pivotal role in promoting Bitcoin sustainability. With decreasing margins for Bitcoin miners, SBP provides a vital pathway for green miners to maintain profitability. The organization aims to incentivize the use of verified clean energy sources by creating a market-based mechanism and mobilizing institutional capital for clean energy development. Through SBP’s efforts, a transparent layer of sustainability is added to the Bitcoin network.

The Benefits of the Partnership

Bitcoin is estimated to use 127 terawatt hours of energy a year, and the U.S. government estimates that it creates 25 million tons to 50 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

The partnership between SBP and DPO is a significant milestone for the crypto industry. By offering a market-based mechanism, SBP enables clean energy miners to outperform miners using non-renewable power sources, making it a financially viable option for institutions. This innovative approach aligns with DPO’s vision of utilizing Bitcoin mining as a solution for renewable energy companies. Ultimately, this partnership not only benefits DPO and its clients but also contributes to the broader goal of creating a sustainable future.

The collaboration between SBP and DPO represents a crucial step toward addressing the energy-intensive nature of crypto mining. The partnership hopes through these innovative offerings, the decarbonization of the Bitcoin network and the U.S. power grid can be accelerated, paving the way for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.