Siemens Gamesa and Repsol have partnered to supply Spanish communities with clean energy. Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers, has signed two new contracts with Repsol, one of Spain’s largest energy companies, to supply wind turbines for six wind farms in northern and northeastern Spain. These contracts will have a significant impact on the wind energy industry in Spain and will contribute to the country’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

The first contract involves the installation of four wind farms in the province of Palencia, with a total capacity of 140 megawatts. The second contract will see the installation of two wind farms in the province of Zaragoza, with a total capacity of 60 MW. In total, the six wind farms will consist of 40 wind turbines, capable of producing clean energy for around 160,000 businesses and residences in Spain.

In addition to wind turbine installations, Siemens Gamesa will also be responsible for the maintenance of the wind farms for a period of five years. This agreement will help to strengthen Siemens Gamesa’s position in the Spanish wind industry, where it currently has 15.4 gigawatts installed, accounting for 52% of the total capacity in Spain.

The installation of these wind farms will have a positive impact on the environment, avoiding 540,000 tons of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to the emissions of more than 300,000 vehicles. The components of the wind turbines, including towers, blades, and nacelles, will be manufactured in different plants in Spain, providing employment opportunities and supporting the local economy.

The manufacturing of the components will also benefit Siemens Gamesa’s suppliers, as the company purchased $1.5 billion of products and services from its suppliers last year, a 25% increase from the previous year. This will further boost the renewable energy industry in Spain and support the country’s decarbonization goals.

Spain has Ambitious Renewable Renewable Energy Targets

Spain is one of the countries that is leading the way in renewable energy. The country aims to achieve 42% of final energy use from renewables by 2030, and 74% of electricity supply from renewable energies, rising to 100% renewable by 2050. This new agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Repsol is a significant step towards achieving these goals.

“Renewable energies are key to Repsol’s decarbonization strategy, which has set itself the challenge of becoming zero net emissions by 2050,” Enrique Pedrosa, COO for Europe and Latam at Repsol Low Carbon Generation, said.

This agreement with Siemens Gamesa will help Repsol to achieve its goal of reaching 6 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030.

Kerman Gabiola, managing director of Siemens Gamesa in Spain, said, “Our aim is to continue working side by side with our customers to advance the growth of wind energy in Spain, which will help promote a green transition and further the cause of energy independence.” This agreement is a significant step toward achieving this goal, and it will have a positive impact on the environment, the local economy, and the renewable energy industry in Spain.