Spotlight on 2022 Project of the Year Winner: Clean Earth’s Reuse Solution

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“Thanks to Clean Earth’s all-compassing recycling solution, working with partners they’ve been able to recover alcohol to use as a gas fuel additive, and also recycle containers of all types. Once recycled, recovered materials are no longer considered hazardous waste, thus helping companies by removing the burden of being counted toward their hazardous waste generator status. This has been a huge boon in the post-Covid days.”

“As a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant production/overproduction of hand sanitizer, Clean Earth has devised a timely and innovative solution. A fuel blending process enables alcohol to be recovered from the hand sanitizer, transforming the waste into a gas fuel additive product. Once the alcohol is recovered, the nearly empty hand sanitizer containers are processed using fuel blending. This preserves all of the material’s energy value and metal cans are crushed and scrapped for recycling.”

