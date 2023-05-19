U.S. DOE and the Path to 100% Clean Electricity

Investing in clean electricity is crucial for a safer future, supporting health, economy, and climate in the United States. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has published a report titled “On the Path to 100% Clean Electricity,” which outlines the essential actions required to accelerate the expansion of clean electricity across the nation.

Achieving 100% clean electricity necessitates collaboration from all stakeholders, and this report provides a framework to coordinate efforts for unlocking the benefits of clean electricity while ensuring reliability and affordability.

As a result of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the energy sector is experiencing a significant boost in investment. The recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) created favorable conditions for advancing clean electricity accessibility and affordability for businesses, investors, and consumers. The culmination of these initiatives brings the goal of 100% clean electricity closer.

Key Actions for Accelerating 100% Clean Electricity

The DOE report highlights ten key actions that are essential for propelling the U.S. toward a more secure and equitable clean electricity future. The transition to 100% clean electricity requires a comprehensive approach involving various actions outlined in the report.

The DOE discusses expanding renewable energy deployment, modernizing the electricity grid, and facilitating the integration of clean energy sources. Additionally, there is a discussion about supporting nuclear energy and electrifying transportation. When it comes to energy efficiency, the report details the importance of enhancing grid flexibility and advancing grid management technologies.

Even more, aiming to foster clean energy workforce development through investment in training and education programs creates job opportunities and ensures a skilled workforce for the growing clean energy sector. The report concludes by dictating steps to prompt the need for equitable access to clean energy or a community disproportionately affected by environmental issues.

According to the report, implementing these ten key actions will propel the U.S. toward a more secure and equitable clean electricity future. By leveraging government initiatives and focusing on renewable energy expansion, grid modernization, energy storage, and electrification, we can achieve the goal of 100% clean electricity. This transition will bring numerous benefits to communities, workers, the economy, and the environment