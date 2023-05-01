United Rentals Expands Partnership with Polaris

United Rentals is paving the way for all-electric utility vehicles. The equipment rental company is expanding its partnership with Polaris Commercial and will soon include more all-electric vehicles at job sites. United Rentals has ordered all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTVs as part of their sustainability initiatives.

As construction job sites are often home to diesel- and gas-powered vehicles, United Rentals’ decision to obtain more all-electric vehicles will help make these sites cleaner and more environmentally friendly. These electric utility vehicles will also immensely decrease the noise level at construction sites.

“Polaris and United Rentals customers are very demanding of their utility vehicles – all our UTV customers expect the best from Polaris as the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation,” said Jamie Juliano, director of Commercial Sales, North America, Polaris. “RANGER XP Kinetic establishes a new standard for UTV performance and productivity, delivering uncompromised capability, unrivaled durability, and refined performance in an all-electric, sustainable platform.”

The announcement from United Rentals follows their decision to invest in Ford Electric Trucks in May 2022. By providing sustainable solutions, they have been attempting to help customers meet their greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Now, their most recent investment in Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTVs further bolsters their electrification strategy.

The Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTV

The UTV is available as a 3-seat model and is offered in Premium and Ultimate trims. The Premium is powered by a 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and the Ultimate is powered by 29.8 kWh.

The UTVs electric powertrain delivers precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads. It also has fewer moving parts, which results in less maintenance. The electric powertrain does not require oil changes, filter replacements, spark plugs, or clutch maintenance. Scheduled maintenance costs are expected to be 70% less than average maintenance costs for similar gas-powered vehicles.

“There used to be a concern around electric vehicles that they were less capable than their combustion engine counterparts, and that’s just not the case anymore,” said TJ Mahoney, vice president of supply chain for United Rentals. “Electric vehicles provide a lot of benefits on the job site and it’s important that United Rentals’ customers have access to them, without sacrificing the task at hand.”

Polaris Commercial has been a partner with United Rentals since 2015. This most recent investment will provide customers with a machine to maximize productivity while reducing carbon emissions.