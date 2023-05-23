Volvo to Sell 1,000 Electric Trucks to Holcim by 2030

Volvo Trucks will sell 1,000 electric trucks between now and 2030 to Holcim, a sustainable building company, the largest commercial order to date according to the automaker.

Holcim, based in Switzerland, has agreed, with support from Volvo Trucks, to plan for the deployment across their operations in Europe, a result of a partnership between Holcim and Volvo Group.

Delivery of the vehicles will begin soon, with the first round of trucks being delivered in 2023 and 2024. The order includes 130 heavy electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks that will be used by Holcim in France, Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Up to 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide could be saved yearly by replacing 1,000 existing Volvo FH diesel trucks with Volvo FH electric trucks, which use green electricity on a typical route, according to the Volvo Trucks Environmental Footprint Calculator.

Jan Jenisch, chairman and CEO of Holcim, said that partnering with Volvo will allow the company to decarbonize logistics in its European operations with electric fleets. This will advance Holcim’s goal to reach 30% of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030.

Both Holcim and Volvo say they are committed to the Science-based Targets Initiative, which pushes climate action in the private sector through science-based emissions reduction targets. The companies are also founding members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), which is a coalition of companies that use purchasing power to create upcoming markets for innovation in clean technologies across 8 sectors: aviation, steel, aluminum, shipping, trucking, cement and concrete, chemicals, and carbon removal.

In a separate deal to support its sustainability initiatives, Volvo is also adding long-term renewable electricity for its operations through an agreement with Vattenfall, the largest producer of renewable electricity in Sweden. The company has committed to buy, starting in the final quarter of 2025, 50% of the renewable electricity produced at the Bruzaholm wind park in Sweden over a 10-year period.