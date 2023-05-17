Williams-Sonoma’s New Sustainable Home Brand GreenRow

Williams-Sonom recently launched its latest brand, GreenRow, which is focused on using sustainable practices to produce vintage-inspired heirloom quality products using low-impact and responsibly sourced materials and efficient manufacturing processes.

According to Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, “GreenRow showcases our passion for innovation and our ability to create products that inspire our customers and our industry.” By harnessing its in-house design capabilities, sourcing teams, vendor relationships, purchasing ability, and supply chain, Williams-Sonoma said it has successfully developed a brand that fills a gap within its existing portfolio while staying true to its strong commitment to sustainability.

The Sustainable Implications Of GreenRow

In line with Williams-Sonoma’s social and environmental initiatives, the new brand strives to utilize innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices and favors low-impact materials. These materials include responsibly sourced linen, cotton, wood, and recycled materials. Additionally, select products in the assortment boast handmade, artisanal craftsmanship and incorporate unique materials, making them one-of-a-kind or limited edition pieces. The company said every product in the new line will support at least one of its environmental and social initiatives.

GreenRow aligns with Williams-Sonoma’s commitment to industry-leading standards by partnering with third-party organizations for product certification. Notable partnerships include Textile Exchange’s Global Recycling Standard, Fair Trade USA, and Nest’s Ethical Handcraft Program. These collaborations promote sustainable production practices and prioritize the well-being of workers throughout the supply chain.

The GreenRow team, led by Jaimee Seabury, vice president of strategy and business development, collaborated closely with skilled craftspeople in the United States and worldwide to design and develop products that reflect the brand’s vision of quality and sustainability. According to Seabury, GreenRow focuses on interweaving vibrant colors of sustainable materials that are intended to last. Seabury goes on to explain that they provide customer education to ensure product longevity.

This debut assortment includes a wide range of offerings such as living, bedroom, and dining furniture, along with rugs, bedding, bath items, baby products, lighting, pillows, throws, curtains, table linens, dinnerware, and décor.

GreenRow is a testament to Williams-Sonoma’s dedication to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and sets a new standard for eco-conscious home furnishings, the company said.