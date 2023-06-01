Advent Technologies is collaborating with Safran Power Units to develop HT-PEM Fuel Cell Technology, primarily for the aerospace industry.

Advent is an innovator in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, and Safran Power Units produces auxiliary power systems and turbojet engines. This strategic partnership aims to advance the development of high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology specifically for the aerospace industry.

Through this collaboration, Advent’s Ion Pair Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) technology and Safran’s extensive aerospace expertise aim to benefit how aviation fuel is developed and utilized.

Advancing HT-PEM in the Aerospace Industry

HT-PEM fuel cells provide better heat management compared to low-temperature PEM cells. The technology can withstand extreme conditions like extreme temperatures and pollution, which makes them ideal for applications such as aviation.

The collaboration between Advent Technologies and Safran Power Units is bolstered by a strong research agreement between a number of institutions, such as the French National Centre for Scientific Research and the University of Strasbourg, to name a few. The project, which runs from 2023 to 2026, has a goal of developing an aircraft-compatible, next-generation HT-PEM MEA. This entails optimizing and enhancing various components such as the catalyst layer, membrane, and gas diffusion layer, with Advent’s Ion Pair MEA technology forming the foundational advancement.

Advent Technologies is a United States-based corporation specializing in the development, manufacturing, and assembly of complete fuel cell systems, as well as the supply of critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. With multiple patents and tools for next-generation HT-PEM fuel cell technology, Advent is well-positioned to enable various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, catering to sectors such as automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation.

This collaboration between Advent Technologies and Safran Power Units offers fuel advancement and the aerospace industry.