Ameresco, Atura Power to Build Canadian Battery Energy Storage System

A joint venture between Ameresco and Atura Power will build a 250-megawatt, 1 gigawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) for the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in Canada.

The project will be completed by Ameresco and Atura Power, which is a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, through a joint venture called the Napanee Battery Energy Storage System and will enter into a 20-year capacity agreement with the IESO to provide the energy storage. There will also be more than $40 million in awarded backlog work for the project.

The energy project builds on Ameresco’s knowledge and execution of large utility-scale BESS systems, and the joint venture plans to pursue additional BESS opportunities throughout Ontario. The collective projects comprise the largest award of BESS in Canada’s history, according to a press release, and the energy generated from these new facilities will meet province-wide electrical capacity needs.

Shelley Babin, president and CEO of Atura Power, said that energy storage is an important component in building a clean economy, and the company owns and operates the infrastructure needed to support a consistent, reliable supply of clean energy for Ontario.

Ontario is expected by the IESO to have at least 1.2 GW of energy storage capacity – an increase from 228 MW currently – participating in the IESO’s electricity market by 2026 because of this project and other similar storage installations.

The Napanee BESS project will include the construction of battery energy storage units, transformer stations, transmission connection facilities, and ancillary components. It will provide a maximum of 500 MW of power storage and up to four hours of electrical energy output available during periods of high electricity grid demand.

The project is designed to significantly support the province’s energy security and reliability, bringing Canada into a greener and more sustainable age, said Lou Maltezos, EVP of Ameresco. He says it will be one of the largest battery energy storage system installations in Canadian history.

Ameresco specializes in energy efficiency, energy storage, and renewable energy as a cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner, and operator. The company is a 10% minority partner in the Napanee BESS and will provide engineering and construction services and expertise for the installation of the BESS under a separate contract with the joint venture.