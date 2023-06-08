Canadian Transit Authority Places Large Electric Bus Order

The Association du Transport Urbain du Québec (ATUQ) in Canada has placed a significant order with BAE Systems to help power a battery-electric bus order with a GEN3 Electric Drive System. A leading provider of heavy-duty electric propulsion solutions, the electric buses will help with a clean transition of public transportation for 10 transit authorities comprising ATUQ.

ATUQ has placed an order for up to 1,229 battery-electric buses equipped with BAE Systems’ Gen3 electric drive system. This move will enable the transit authorities to operate emission-free buses throughout its system.

BAE Systems’ Electrification Efforts

BAE Systems will supply its electric drive systems to Nova Bus for integration into the buses. BAE Systems already powers 1,800 buses in the province of Québec. The Association du Transport Urbain du Québec represents the major urban centers in the province, including Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Québec City, and others, covering 99% of public transportation trips in Québec.

BAE Systems’ Gen3 Electric Drive System

The Gen3 electric drive system, BAE Systems’ latest innovation, combines an electric motor and advanced power electronics to provide clean and efficient transportation for buses. The system incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as silicon carbide for improved heat management, lightweight components, and increased electrical efficiency, enhancing overall vehicle performance. The flexible design results in a compact system and enables buses to achieve longer distances on a single charge.

Bob Lamanna, Vice President and General Manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems, expressed pride in advancing Québec’s transition to zero-emission public transportation. This order signifies a significant step toward full fleet electrification.

BAE Systems has more than 25 years of industry experience, and the company’s electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at their facilities in Endicott, New York, and Rochester, U.K.

BAE Systems‘ partnership with ATUQ is one aspect of Québec’s transition to zero-emission public transportation.